Howard, Wildcats eliminate Lady Vols in SEC quarters

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rhyne Howard hit five 3-pointers to break Kentucky’s single-season record and finished with 24 points to help the No. 16 Wildcats beat Tennessee 86-65 in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament Friday night.

Howard, the SEC player of the year, has made 82 3-pointers this season to break Sara Potts’ record of 81 set in the 2004-05 season.

Kentucky (22-7) shot 51% overall and made 11 of 24 from 3-point range, its 14th game this season with at least 10 made 3s. The Wildcats’ total of 246 made 3-pointers this season is a program record.

Freshman Jordan Horston led Tennessee (21-10) with a career-high 24 points. Junior Rennia Davis scored 14 and senior Lou Brown had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Lady Vols, who must wait to see if they make the field for the NCAA tournament. Tennessee is the only team to the NCAA women’s tourney since its inception in 1982.

Kentucky never trailed and used a 15-3 run to make it 32-18 midway through the second quarter. The sixth-seeded Lady Vols trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

The No. 3 seed Wildcats play second-seeded and ninth-ranked Mississippi State in Saturday’s semifinals.