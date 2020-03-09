Late run pushes Maryville past D-B in AAA sectionals

The No. 4-ranked Rebels went on a game-ending 12-0 run and defeated the Indians 61-55 in Monday night’s Class AAA boys basketball sectional at James Campbell Gymnasium.

Four months ago, the Rebels ended the Tribe’s football season on their way to the school’s 17th state championship.

On Monday, Joe Anderson led Maryville’s comeback by scoring 10 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter. AJ Davis also scored half of his total 16 in the fourth.

A Jack Browder basket put the Indians ahead 51-43 with 4:38 to go before Maryville went on its tear.

The Indians (19-14) were hampered by 27 turnovers. The game also featured a 24-4 discrepancy in free-throw attempts — and Maryville (30-4) took 16 in the final quarter.

“Our kids overcame a lot in a hostile environment,” D-B coach Chris Poore said. “They competed and gave ourselves a chance. We stayed aggressive and attacked to the very end. Unfortunately, they were able to get to the free-throw line and we weren’t able to get there. We didn’t back off. We continued to stay aggressive and did what we were supposed to do.”

Freshman guards Brady Stump and Jonavan Gillespie combined for 23 points. Sophomore post Malachi Hale tied Stump for the team high with 14 points.

“Those freshmen did what they’ve been doing since they’ve become a part of the program,” Poore said. “I don’t see them as freshmen. I see them as playmakers. In a big-time game, players step up. Sophomores don’t do it as seniors. They do it as sophomores.

“You look at any great player like Joe (Anderson). He was doing it as a freshman, sophomore, junior and now as a senior.

“We’ve got some good players and you have to be proud of those guys,” added Poore, who was extremely proud of his team over the first 3½ quarters.

The Indians led 15-12 at the end of one and throughout the second quarter except the final second when Jack Brown scored on a putback for Maryville.

The Tribe was out front most of the third and entered the final eight minutes up 40-39. Hale scored eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including the team’s final bucket.

It wasn’t all underclassmen, though. Senior Abiah Releford scored eight points in his final game in a D-B uniform.

“Abiah had a good game and defended Joe tremendously well,” Poore said. “He has a lot to be proud of. He’s upset and hurt, but he’s going to look back and see what he did with this group was pretty special.

“Our team was picked third in the league before the season and they might have picked us fifth or sixth at the midway point with all the different lineup changes. But these guys continually worked and they emerged to get the job done. I’m proud of their effort and how they stayed focused on the game plan.”

Maryville 61, Dobyns-Bennett 55

DOBYNS-BENNETT (19-14)

Whitson 6, Stump 14, Releford 8, Gillespie 9, Hale 14, Browder 4

MARYVILLE (30-4)

Maples 7, Davis 16, Seiler 7, Brown 9, Anderson 22

Dobyns-Bennett 15 5 20 15 — 55

Maryville 12 8 19 22 — 61

3-point goals—Dobyns-Bennett 5 (Stump 3, Releford, Gillespie), Maryville 4 (Davis 2, Maples, Anderson)