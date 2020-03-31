Eastside's Powers, Whited voted first-team all-state

Auburn’s Ethan Millirons, a sophomore, was selected as the Class 1 boys player of the year.
Grundy junior Cade Looney joined Powers, a senior, on the all-state first team.
Honaker junior Grayson Honaker and Northwood senior Luke Carter were among the second-team selections.
No coach of the year was selected for the boys.
Patrick Henry junior Breanna Yarber was voted the Class 1 girls player of the year and Honaker’s Misty Miller was selected coach of the year.
Whited and Honaker’s LeeAnna McNulty, a junior, made the first team. Second-team picks included Eastside’s Kaylee Yates and Honaker’s Akilah Boyd.
BOYS
2019-20 VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams
Player of the Year
Ethan Millirons, Auburn
First Team
Ethan Millirons, Auburn, So.
Corvion Davis, Colonial Beach, Sr.
Caleb Thomas, Mathews, Jr.
Tavon Jones, Sussex Central, Sr.
Will Dunlap, Parry McCluer, Jr.
Cade Looney, Grundy, Jr.
Ethan Powers, Eastside, Sr.
Grant Painter, Riverheads, Sr.
Second Team
Tavares Lucas, Colonial Beach, Jr.
Kameron Johnson, Charles City, Jr.
Christian Williams, Mathews, Sr.
Adam Painter, Riverheads, Jr.
Michael Royal, Auburn, Jr.
Drew Hoge, Bland County, Jr.
Luke Carter, Northwood, Sr.
Grayson Honaker, Honaker, Jr.
GIRLS
2019-20 VHSL Class 1 All-State Teams
Player of the Year
Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry
Coach of the Year
Misty Miller, Honaker
First Team
Breanna Yarber, Patrick Henry, Jr.
Brecha Byrd, Surry County, Sr.
Drea Betts, George Wythe, Jr.
Brianna Rich, Rappahannock, Sr.
Berkley Tyree, Riverheads, Jr.
Shea Foxx, Galax, Sr.
LeeAnna McNulty, Honaker, Jr.
Anna Whited, Eastside, Jr.
Second Team
Taylor Harmony, Lancaster, Sr.
Maeyanna Delk, Northampton, Sr.
Candace Slaw, Rappahannock, Fr.
Jamia Flythe, Franklin, Sr.
NeOndra Kelly, Surry County, Sr.
Michaela Fiscus, Rural Retreat, Sr.
Kaylee Yates, Eastside, Sr.
Akilah Boyd, Honaker, Jr.