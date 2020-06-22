Community Scrapbook: An Ode to COVID-19

An Ode to COVID-19
By Patti Wilder
COVID-19, oh COVID-19
One of the worst the world’s ever seen
We must never shake, we simply can’t hug
We must wash our hands, don’t dare share a mug
If someone approaches, you simply must ask
Please take a step back ‘til I put on my mask!
We’re told to stay home, no ifs, ands or buts,
All these new rules for living are driving us nuts!
Oh, when will this virus become history?
Oh, when will the rules ease for you and for me?
Oh, when will that vaccine ever appear?
“They” say if we’re lucky, well maybe next year.
By then we’ll be bonkers from living like this
And any reprieve will simply be bliss.
So, let’s all be grateful that summer’s arrived
And perhaps in the heat it will meet its demise!
Share your original poetry with us for Sunday Stories by emailing it to sundayscrapbook@timesnews.net.