Coronavirus 101: Schools working on contingencies, but no closings or cancellations so far

BLOUNTVILLE — Although no field trips, athletic events or other school activities have been canceled or postponed as of Wednesday, the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., public school systems are communicating daily with each other and health officials about the coronavirus.

The first case of coronavirus was reported in Sullivan County Tuesday by the Tennessee Department of Health.

On Wednesday, the heads of the three school systems and Dr. Stephen May, director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, said the recommendation to thwart the spread of the virus is to wash hands frequently, do not cough or sneeze near others, and keep a six-foot distance from others in public.

May said the infected person, in self-quarantine at home and “doing well,” tested positive for the respiratory virus after an international trip to an area where the virus is rampant. He said the person did not come through Tri-Cities Airport and an investigation is ongoing to find anyone with whom the patient had contact since returning to the United States.

As for the World Health Organization’s declaration of the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, May said, “We all knew this was coming.”

Bristol Interim Director of Schools Annette Tudor, Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox, Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and May addressed reporters at an afternoon news conference, followed by the release of a joint letter to families of students in all three school systems.

Moorehouse said the three systems’ students intermingle frequently in spring sports and things could change, “knowing this is very fluid” day to day.

“Please know that we are working hard,” Cox said, adding that the safety of students and staff is at the forefront for all three systems and other schools in the region.

ARE CONTINGENCY PLANS IN THE WORKS?

Although nothing has been cancelled or postponed, school officials already are making contingency plans and researching what might be the best way to handle closures. Tudor said Bristol has 1-to-1 digital devices in grades 3-12, while Moorhouse said Kingsport has 1-1 devices taken home in grades 6-12 and devices available but not taken home in grades 4-5.

“It’s new to use to encounter a situation like this,” Tudor said, urging students and staff who are sick to “stay home” to halt the spread of any communicable viruses, not just the flu or coronavirus.

“It is very helpful that we have established communication as we work our way through this,” Cox said. “All of us have links from our websites to the CDC.”

Cox, Tudor and Moorhouse said cleaning of the schools and school facilities is “routine” for this time of year, which is still flu season. Cox said cleaning hard surfaces in schools is more of a preventative measure for flu than coronavirus.

IS A MORE REGIONAL SCHOOL RESPONSE COMING?

Superintendents and directors from across Northeast Tennessee, from Mountain City to Morristown, plan to meet soon to discuss the coronavirus situation, according to Moorhouse, who heads that group called the Superintendents Study Council. He said the time, date and place for that meeting have not yet been established.

“We are working to come together” to use collective wisdom, Moorhouse said. “This isn’t the only time we would come together.”

Although Sullivan County has the one confirmed case of coronavirus, May said there is one thing to remember: “There is no evidence of any community transmission at this time.”

May said he is in touch with schools, fire, police, emergency medical services, local governments and the Centers for Disease Control, the latter of which he said is the best source of guidance documents and prep for the school systems.

“I’m a whole lot more worried about flu and other communicable viruses,” May said.

For coronavirus information, go to the CDC website at www.edc.gov or the county health department’s website at www.sullivanhealth.org. To report something about coronavirus in Sullivan County, May said, call (423) 279-2777.