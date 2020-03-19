Kingsport schools release at-home study plans, add bus meal routes

KINGSPORT — With Kingsport City Schools (KCS) not reopening until at least April 6, the school system has announced resources for at-home learning to be distributed today, as well as additional bus routes for free student meals starting today.

Breakfast and lunch distributed at 11 schools will continue through Friday free to all ages 18 and younger, regardless of enrollment or residency. It will cease next week because of spring break, but neighboring Sullivan County, on spring break this week, will start its feeding program then. Both will provide free meals the week of March 30. Assistant Superintendent Andy True said Wednesday that all regular bus routes will run with food starting today.

Kingsport, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tennessee, public schools announced Tuesday they are extending their novel coronavirus or COVID-19 closures until at least April 3, meaning Monday, April 6, will be the earliest students can return to class. KCS announced Wednesday how students can learn remotely from their homes during the closure as well as an opportunity for free internet access from Spectrum (Charter cable) at home.

Hawkins County Schools announced Friday it will remain closed until at least April 17, which would be a restart date of April 20.

KCS AT-HOME LEARNING STATEMENT:

“The desire of Kingsport City Schools during the closure associated with COVID-19 (coronavirus) is to continue to provide opportunities to maintain and reinforce learning for all students,” the school system said in a statement published on its website and sent to parents.

“We will use various methods to accomplish this as described below. What we are asking of parents is to use these materials as an opportunity to assist your child/children with further learning,” the statement said. “Parents, you will notice that there are adequate activities to allow for a potential extended closure, if necessary. We at Kingsport City Schools have the mindset that we are facilitating ongoing learning of essential information and are committed to providing quality and timely feedback to our students.”

Following is a rundown of at-home learning details:

ACROSS ALL GRADE LEVELS:

1. If your student has special needs or is an English language learner (ELL) student, you will receive more guidance on how to support your student from your school staff.

PRE-K STUDENTS:

1. The Early Childhood program will communicate with parents regarding activities for children’s learning during closure.

FOR GRADES 6-12:

1. If your student needs a device in order to access instructional activities, drive by and sign out a device at the front of Dobyns-Bennett High School Thursday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2. If you don’t have internet access at home, Spectrum is offering 60 days of free access. Note that parents should be aware of any details regarding billing after the free access period expires.

3. Communication to and with your child will take place through regular channels including email, Canvas and Google Classroom.

4. Supplemental options may be communicated by your child’s teacher through their online course.

GRADES K-5:

1. Printed handouts in packets are made for each student. Included are a checklist and directions for completing activities.

2. Also included in the packet is a list of supplemental activities available online.

3. Teachers will continue to communicate with families through usual channels and may contact via methods such as email, Class Dojo or Remind.

4. You may pick up packets between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at your schools Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20.

GRADES 6-8:

1. Online resources will be delivered using Canvas or Google Classroom through your child’s 1:1 device.

GRADES 9-12:

1. The primary delivery method for resources will be online via Canvas or Google Classroom through your child’s 1:1 device.