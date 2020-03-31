Monday was middle school parade day in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — When students can’t come to school because of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers Monday brought a parade for the students with horn honks and waves from their cars and trucks.

Faculty and staff of Sevier and Robinson middle schools in Kingsport had a parade Monday afternoon in the attendance zones of the two city middle schools. Monday was the first day of school back from spring break, although Kingsport and other local schools have been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The system served 4,770 meals Monday.

Kingsport City Schools Monday restarted breakfast and lunch feeding programs at 11 schools in the district, plus delivery via school bus along routes and to other locations where meals are requested. Signs are posted at the schools, and they are open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to distribute breakfasts and lunches.