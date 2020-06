The Kingsport Homeless Ministry will hold a community prayer event Wednesday beginning at noon in Glen Bruce Park, next to the Kingsport Public Library.

A number of local clergy members have been invited to participate. The public is encouraged to attend but are asked to wear a mask, stay six feet apart, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.

The event will be held rain or shine.

The Kingsport Homeless Ministry held its inaugural Prayers in the Park event in January in an effort to bring attention to the city’s homeless population.