Civics 101: Sullivan County's $191.7 million budget

BLOUNTVILLE — As the Sullivan County Commission continues development of a spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, county commissioners will be reviewing budget requests from county departments and other organizations that receive county funding.

The county's accounting office distributed a packet of information to commissioners last month with a treasure trove of information about this year's budget, meant to give commissioners points of consideration as this year's budget process unfolds.

One chart shows how the county's $191.7 million budget for 2019-2020 breaks down by account description. In other words, which portion of county government got the biggest to smallest pieces of the budget pie.

The biggest take-away, perhaps, is personnel — salary and benefits — take the lion's share. That's important if commissioners begin to look for ways to cut the budget.

Breakdown

Here's the breakdown, dollar-wise and by percentage (all numbers rounded) of the total $191.7 million:

• Salaries: $86.47 million (45.1%).

• Benefits: $34.84 million (18.2%).

• Contracted services: $20.29 million (10.6%).

• Supplies and materials: $17.01 million (8.9%).

• Other: $10.14 million (5.3%).

• Debt service: $16.5 million (8.6%).

• Capital outlay: $6.39 million (3.3%).

Source: Documents distributed by the Sullivan County Accounts and Budgets Office.