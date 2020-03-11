Hawkins rescue squad holds drive to collect goods for tornado victims

ROGERSVILLE – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad collected donations of household items and other necessities throughout the day on Tuesday to be sent to tornado victims in Middle Tennessee.

HCRS Lt. Corey Young said the agency was contacted last week by the Hancock County Rescue Squad about setting up a drive to collect supplies. Area churches held drives this past weekend.

“We worked with the Holston Valley Baptist Association, and we chose today to do our collection,” Young told the Times News on Tuesday afternoon. “We've been here since 8 a.m. this morning and we'll be here until 8 p.m. tonight. We've got a wide variety of different things here collected today that people from the community have brought out.”

Young added, “Everything from paper products to cleaning (supplies), personal hygiene, clothing, pillows, water. We have a variety of different stuff.”

The items collected on Tuesday were transported to a location in Knoxville, where it was to be taken to Middle Tennessee and the Nashville area.

If you missed the opportunity to make a contribution via the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, the next best way to help is through a contribution to the American Red Cross.

Red Cross donations can be made online at www.redcross.org; by mailing a checks to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839; or by calling 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).