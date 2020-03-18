COVID-19: What do you really need to know?

As the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues elsewhere, top health officials and medical experts are recommending aggressive measures to help stop new infections in the region.

Dr. Blair Reece, an associate professor of medicine at East Tennessee State University, said there’s a lot we don’t know about the new virus, which was first discovered in Wuhan, China, in December.

“We want to make smart, informed decisions when we tell people to close schools and that kind of thing, but we don’t know everything about this,” she said. “We don’t know 100% if we are being too conservative or too aggressive (with preventative measures). We don’t know.”

Where did the virus come from, and where is it now?

The virus, which was classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organization last week, is part of a large family of viruses ranging from the common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome. Like the common cold, there is no cure for the novel coronavirus.

