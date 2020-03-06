Coeburn man pleads to 2019 domestic attack

Tyler Zachary Hyatt, 20, pleaded nolo contendere to one count of aggravated malicious wounding in Wise County Circuit Court in connection with a Jan. 16, 2019, domestic dispute.

On or about January 16, 2019, Wise County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Norton Community Hospital after a woman was admitted for life-threatening injuries stemming from what appeared to be an assault.

According to court documents, Hyatt told investigators that he had hit, smacked and punched the victim. The victim, who was flown to Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center, is still recovering from those injuries.

Sentencing for Hyatt is scheduled for June 23 at 9 a.m. in Wise County Circuit Court, where he faces up to a maximum life sentence for the charge. He remains in the custody of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.