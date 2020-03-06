Man convicted for 2018 Big Stone Gap stabbing

Conan Janus Blankenship, 38, was found guilty on Monday in Wise County Circuit Court of aggravated malicious wounding and stabbing in the commission of a felony.

On Feb. 2, 2018, county dispatchers received a call that a woman had been cut by a male subject armed with a knife in the Big Stone Gap area. The caller reported that the man left on foot walking down the road with no shirt on and that he was covered in blood. Big Stone Gap Police officers found Blankenship with large quantities of blood on his chest, stomach and limbs.

Officers found the victim at the crime scene covered in blood with severe stab wounds to her face and neck and cuts to both her right and left fingers. According to court documents, she said that she was sleeping when her then-boyfriend Blankenship woke her up and straddled her with both of his legs on her shoulders.

Blankenship told her that he was going to “cut the demons out of her,” according to court documents, and then started beating her and stabbing her with a knife. She managed to escape the attack and the residence where neighbors helped her and called police. The victim's injuries were not life threatening, but left permanent scarring.

Blankenship was sentenced to 25 years’ prison with 17 years suspended and ten years of probation.

Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Dan Fast prosecuted the case.