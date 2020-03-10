HCSO: Alleged trespasser on drugs, covered with blood

Dustin Lee Roberts, 35, Kingsport, was charged with public intoxication and criminal trespassing on March 2 after he was discovered covered in blood on Issac Avenue in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport.

Roberts reportedly stated that he had seen people in his house and that a male walked out his back door and carried some of his property through the woods to a nearby residence.

Roberts then reportedly went to that residence because he thought his wife and property were there and fell through the steps while trying to walk up them, injuring himself.

Deputy Hunter Lamons stated in his report that Roberts appeared to be under the influence of narcotics. The victim stated that he observed Roberts fall through his steps and then noticed Roberts trying to look through his children’s bedroom window.

A blood trail led Lamons from the witness’ residence to a neighbor’s residence, then back to Roberts’ residence.

Probation warrant leads to meth, pot, and pills

Jonathan Blake Skeens, 30, and Courtney Page DeWitt, 25, both of Rogersville, were arrested on misdemeanor drug possession charges March 4 as a result of a search that occurred while Skeens was being arrested on a Hawkins County Criminal Court probation warrant at the residence they share.

Skeens, who was on probation from an escape conviction from February of last year, was located in the driveway of his residence by Deputy Dustin Winter, who patted him down and allegedly located a half-gram of marijuana and a used syringe.

Winter said DeWitt was standing near Skeens while he was being arrested and consented to a search of her backpack.

That search allegedly revealed DeWitt to be in possession of 0.4 grams of meth, two partial Suboxone pills, a glass pipe and a syringe.

Failure to appear warrants in two counties

Michael Keith Lane, 28, Church Hill, was charged with resisting arrest, evading arrest and criminal impersonation on March 1 after HCSO Cpl. Mark Harrell and Deputy Ed Rodriguez went to a residence on Robertson Road in Church Hill to serve a probation violation on a woman.

While the deputies were inside the residence, Lane came out of a room, sat on the couch, and gave deputies a false name and date of birth.

When he was told to stand up because he would be detained until he was identified, a scuffle ensued, which resulted in Lane falling from the porch and running. The deputies chased him on foot and were able to subdue Lane after administering a taser.

It was later revealed that Lane was wanted on FTA warrants in both Hawkins and Sullivan counties.

Asleep at the wheel

Jeffery Lynn Delph, 47, Rogersville, was charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia on March 1 around 8 a.m. after HCSO Deputy Casey Carter reportedly found him sleeping in a running vehicle in the Southside Restaurant parking lot on Route 66-S across from Cherokee High School.

A witness stated he had been there sleeping a couple of hours. Delph told Carter he stopped to get a drink out of the machine and fell asleep.

Delph denied taking any medication, but upon being searched he was allegedly found in possession of a pill grinder containing white powder. Delph reportedly performed poorly on field sobriety tests and submitted to a blood draw prior to being booked into jail.