KPD searching for felon accused of biting ex-girlfriend’s cats

KINGSPORT — City police are on the hunt for a 45-year-old man who allegedly bit and seriously injured two cats belonging to his ex-girlfriend.

The first attack took place at the woman’s home while the second occurred at a local pet store that his ex-girlfriend owns. Both incidents took place in late 2019.

According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, an arrest warrant has been issued for Troy D. Hollins, charging him with aggravated cruelty to animals (a Class E felony).

“Based upon the clear and compelling evidence that Hollins intentionally tortured the two cats in a depraved and sadistic manner, detectives have obtained a warrant for his arrest,” the release states.

On another occasion, Hollins is believed to have stolen two handguns (worth more than $1,800) from a gun safe at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Because of this, Kingsport police have also taken out a separate warrant for his arrest, charging him with theft over $1,000 (a Class D felony).

Police say Hollins is a convicted felon who has shown violent tendencies, and he is believed to be in possession of two firearms. As such, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hollins stands 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He is currently between residences in Kingsport and somewhere in Florida, but authorities believe him to still be in this area.

Anyone who sees him, or who may know his current whereabouts, is asked to contact the Kingsport Police Department at (423) 229-9429 or central dispatch at (423) 246-9111.