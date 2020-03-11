Who will save Kingsport? Superhero Lucas will, that’s who

When the Make-A-Wish Foundation asked young Lucas what he most wished for, he said he wanted to be a superhero and save his city — Kingsport. Now, Kingsport is helping Lucas make his wish come true.

Next week, on March 19, Lucas will be flying in to Tri-Cities Airport, where city officials will greet him and ask for his help to save the city. Lucas will be teaming up with the police and fire departments and Pal’s Sudden Service to complete his missions.

After saving the day, Lucas will have a superhero party at the Kingsport Carousel with friends and family. But Lucas’ adventures won’t end that day, as others will be able to join his crusade.

HOW YOU CAN GET INVOLVED

Once Lucas has saved the Model City, the public is invited to come to the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce at 2:30, when Mayor Pat Shull plans to make a proclamation honoring Lucas’ big day. Then, on March 20, there will be a parade to celebrate his success.

The parade will begin at the Kingsport Police Station parking lot on Clay Street at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to come line the streets for the parade and cheer for Lucas. You can even come dressed as your favorite superhero to show your support. Following the parade, Lucas will be at the Chamber of Commerce to sign autographs and take pictures with super fans and the grateful citizens he has saved.

“It’s truly inspiring to see a young boy like Lucas, who has faced so much hardship, want to spend his time helping others and saving his hometown,” according to statement from the city of Kingsport.

Lucas and his family will have an amazing day celebrating just how special he is, and Kingsport is happy to celebrate with them. Please come out to support Lucas Kinley on March 19-20 to help bring a smile to Kingsport’s favorite superhero.