Times News Blog: COVID-19 concerns impacting local events

The Times News staff is working to provide the latest on schedule changes, local decisions and other updates related to COVID-19 coronavirus in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. If your church, business or agency has made decisions affecting the community related to coronavirus concerns and prevention, please email us at news@timesnews.net.

Thursday, March 12

Schedule Changes

🔹 Eighth-grade orientation scheduled at Daniel Boone High School is canceled Thursday and will not be rescheduled. There is information on the website and students may contact the school to schedule a meeting, if needed.

🔹 Boy Scouts of America-Sequoyah Council’s Wilderness Road District Committee canceled its Thursday meeting.

🔹 Johnson City Schools postponed Thursday’s district-wide band concert. “At the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department and to err on the side of caution, Johnson City Schools has decided to postpone the District-Wide band concert this evening. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington County, with the expectations of a large crowd, we want to take a proactive approach to protect grandparents and others who are known to be vulnerable to the virus. Because we want to use the concert as a platform to celebrate the hard work and dedication of our students, we hope to set a make-up date for the concert sometime in May,” the release reads.

🔹 Catholic Charities of East Tennessee postponed Thursday’s CCETN benefit dinner in Chattanooga.

🔹 Literacy Council of Kingsport has canceled its 14th Annual Savvy SCRABBLE fundraiser, originally scheduled for Friday, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

🔹 tnAchieves is canceling the remainder of its mandatory Tennessee Promise spring meetings “out of an abundance of caution.” Students must view a mandatory webinar to satisfy their meeting requirement. Students, families, mentors and other stakeholders should check their email for more information.

🔹 Ballad Health released a statement about its annual Shamrock 4 Miler event: “Out of an abundance of caution, Ballad Health is following current CDC/WHO guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus and large gatherings and is canceling the annual Johnston Memorial Hospital Shamrock 4 Miler and Leprechaun Walk, presented by Blue Ridge Auto Group on Friday, March 13. We recognize that many of you have trained for this event and want to honor your commitment. We encourage you to run a 4 miler in your community and share on social media with #JMHSHAMROCK. This is an annual fundraising event benefiting the Johnston Memorial Hospital fund of Ballad Health Foundation, which supports the growing needs of healthcare in Southwest Virginia. Those desiring a refund for registration fees can contact the Foundation office at 423-302-3131. If you do not request a refund, the registration fee will be donated to the Johnston Memorial Fund. We will announce at a future date when and where you can pick up your event shirt and medal. Thank you for your commitment to your health, our region’s health, and the Johnston Memorial Fund.”

🔹 Saint Dominic's Fish Fry for Friday, March 13, has been canceled. “Sorry for the inconvenience. We hope to see you next Friday the 20th,” the notice said.

🔹 The Symphony of the Mountains concert, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been postponed. If you are a ticket holder, you will be able to use your ticket at the rescheduled concert. If you are unable to attend, the symphony will refund the purchase price. No date has been set for the rescheduled concert. For more information call (423) 392-8423.

🔹 The CIPA Competition at Sullivan North High School, scheduled for Saturday, March 14, has been canceled.

🔹 In a social media post Thursday, the Willow Tree Coffeehouse announced Grammy-nominated artist Will Hoge’s concert on Saturday would be canceled due to concerns about COVID-19. In the statement, it said anyone who purchased tickets would be given a refund.

🔹 Southern Appalachian Plant Society (SAPS) canceled its March 19 gardening lecture by William Cullina. University of Pennsylvania, where Cullina is F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum, has banned all university-related travel in an effort to avoid the spread of coronavirus. SAPS plans to reschedule the lecture next year.

🔹 Connect Beyond Festival 2020 organizers announced Thursday the Asheville festival, slated for April 3-5, 2020, is officially postponed. “With recent developments surrounding COVID-19 nationally and in North Carolina, we cannot in good conscience move forward with the festival as scheduled. The safety of our guests and participants is our number one priority,” the release said.

🔹 Dollywood postponed its planned media day activities on Friday, but currently plans to open as scheduled for season passholders, and on Saturday for general guests, according to an email from Dollywood PR Director Wes Ramey. “The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on. It doesn’t feel right,” Dolly said. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.” Dollywood continues to consult with its medical experts and to follow CDC guidelines and will communicate any changes should they occur.

🔹 Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center has postponed its Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk, originally scheduled for March 28. Officials will work with race planners to secure another date for the event, which serves as one of the organization’s “largest yearly fundraisers,” according to Executive Director Guynn Edwards. Participants and those interested in participating are encouraged to visit www.crumleyhouse.com for news regarding the event.

News Updates

🔹 Northeast State Community College will extend spring break one additional week for its students. Traditional and online classes are being canceled March 16-20 to give faculty time to prepare for two weeks of fully online learning from March 23-April 3. Faculty will utilize the additional spring break week to move all coursework online. Faculty will also prepare to continue with online instruction beyond April 3, in the event it becomes necessary. The college’s campuses at Blountville, Elizabethton, Gray, Johnson City and Kingsport will be closed March 16-20 for deep cleaning with hospital-grade products. Supervisors have identified essential employees and will inform them whether they are working on campus or remotely March 16-20. Students should refrain from visiting campus, and remain at home during the extended break and while classes are delivered remotely.

🔹 At 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Ballad Health issued its first daily update. Each day, it will include any changes, new details and the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities. Total positive COVID-19 cases in Ballad Health facilities: 0.

🔹 The Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center announced it will be closing to all visitors through Sunday, April 5, due to COVID-19. The House’s Adult Day Program will also be suspended. The policy change will be reevaluated at a later date. “We are following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in being proactive with these adjustments,” Executive Director Guynn Edwards said in a statement. “Of course, we will make exceptions for emergency situations, and we ask that individuals understand we simply have the goal to limit traffic flow in our facility, as well as any potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

🔹 Tennessee Department of Corrections suspended visitation until further notice, due to COVID-19. Volunteer services will also be suspended. TDOC said in a statement that those on community supervision will be contacted by their probation and parole officers for reporting guidelines, and onsite staff screening will also begin.

🔹 Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson said, “We are continuing our cleaning and safety procedures. I am meeting with regional superintendents on Friday to discuss a regional plan.”

🔹 Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

🔹 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Thursday to help the state address the spread of the new coronavirus.

Sports-Related Updates

🔹 The TSSAA announced late Thursday that it is suspending the remainder of the girls’ state tournament and next week’s boys’ state tournament. Whether we will be able to reschedule these events will depend on the length of the suspension and the availability of facilities.

🔹 Due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the Southern Conference, at the recommendation of the league’s Council of Presidents and directors of athletics, will suspend all athletic competition through March 30, Commissioner Jim Schaus announced Thursday. “Our membership feels that it is imperative to protect the health and welfare of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans by suspending athletic competition due to this very serious virus,” Schaus said. The decision was reached with the input of NCAA, conference and school administrators.The SoCon will closely monitor the situation, as well as national, state and local policies regarding the coronavirus, and re-evaluate the potential for resumption of competition.

🔹 Conference Carolinas, which includes King University, has suspended athletics competition until further notice. The safety and well-being of Conference Carolinas student-athletes, coaches, administrators and fans are always of the utmost importance. For this reason, Conference Carolinas has made the difficult decision due to the evolving COVID-19 public health threat to suspend all athletics competition until further notice. “We fully understand the ramifications of what this means for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators who put in so much hard work daily for their institutions, but we feel this is the right decision currently,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “Our first priority is always the protection of our student-athletes along with our coaches and administrators. I would like to thank all of our presidents and administrators for working together to help us make this incredibly tough decision.” Earlier today, the NCAA made the decision to cancel all remaining winter and spring championships, which includes all winter NCAA Division II competitions in which Conference Carolinas institutions are presently competing.

🔹 The VHSL canceled the Class 1 boys and girls state championship basketball games following Gov. Ralph Northam’s declaration of a state of emergency in the commonwealth. The Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 finals had already been canceled. Honaker and Surry Curry were scheduled to play the Class 1 girls final at 6 p.m. at VCU’s Siegel Center, and Auburn and Mathews were to follow in the Class 1 boys final. Teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 will be declared state co-champions. “We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 boys and girls finals," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said in a release. “While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families and fans.”

🔹 The NCAA has canceled all remaining winter and spring championships. “Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the statement said.

🔹 Major League Baseball becomes the latest sport to postpone action in light of the coronavirus pandemic, canceling spring-training games effective immediately and delaying the start of the regular season for at least two weeks.

🔹 NASCAR released a statement on races in Atlanta and Homestead: “At this time, NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without fans in attendance. These events will be restricted to competitors, crews, officials and other necessary personnel to conduct the race. We will work with public health officials as we determine future scheduling beyond these events.”

🔹 The Virginia High School Coaches Association (VHSCA) basketball game scheduled for March 21 has been postponed. VHSCA Game Director Phil Robbins released a statement saying that May 17, 2020, has been officially cleared for the game to be played at the Virginia-Wise David J. Prior Center providing the pandemic has safely subsided.

🔹 The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has canceled the remainder of the men’s basketball tournament in Nashville. Also off are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, PAC-12 tournaments. Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the SEC today announced the suspension of regular season competition for teams in all sports on SEC campuses, as well SEC championship events, until March 30. Read more about the latest impact on sports.

🔹 UPDATE: The NAIA announced today that effective immediately, it will be canceling all remaining winter championship events, including those that are currently underway. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA’s highest priority. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments and NAIA leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future NAIA events, including all spring 2020 championships.”

Wednesday, March 11

Local school systems monitoring situation

🔹 Although no field trips, athletic events or other school activities have been canceled or postponed as of Wednesday, the Sullivan County, Kingsport and Bristol, Tenn., public school systems are communicating daily with each other and health officials about the coronavirus.

🔹 Virginia, education officials are considering COVID-19 contingency plans. Read more about discussions at Mountain Empire Community College and in Wise County Schools here.

Local colleges announceschedule, delivery changes

🔹 The University of Virginia’s College at Wise has ordered that remaining spring semester classes be held online over concerns about the COVID-19 virus situation.

🔹 The COVID-19 Task Force at Emory & Henry College, comprised of professionals from across campus including academic affairs, student affairs, housing, athletics, the business office, facilities, dining services and marketing/communications, has been working diligently to monitor and respond to the rapidly changing global and national situation as it pertains to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. As a result of all of the available information at this time, the college has made the decision to extend spring break for students on the Emory campus for one week. It will run from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, March 29. Follow Emory & Henry updates here.

🔹 University of Tennessee Interim President Randy Boyd — in consultation with chancellors at UT Knoxville, UT Chattanooga, UT Martin and the UT Health Science Center — has announced that all in-person classes will be temporarily suspended until further notice as a proactive measure in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. UT Chattanooga will suspend in-person classes until March 30, while UT Knoxville and UT Martin will suspend in-person classes until April 3. Beginning March 23, UT Health Science Center until further notice will offer all face-to-face lecture classes remotely. Clinical rotations in hospitals will continue as usual.

🔹 Memo to ETSU faculty, staff and students 3/11/20: As part of our ongoing efforts to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and to protect the health of the campus community, East Tennessee State University has made the decision to suspend all outgoing university-related domestic travel effective immediately. This suspension is in place for domestic travel through April 30, 2020. This follows the announcement from this past Monday (March 9) that all outgoing university-related international travel is suspended through June 15, 2020. At this time, university-related domestic athletics travel for competitive events is not restricted and we will continue to follow guidance as provided by the NCAA and the Southern Conference.

