Scott's Farms clear of COVID-19, all employees recovered

UNICOI — All employees at Scott’s Strawberry & Tomato Farms, Inc. who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered, according to a press release issued by the business Friday.

According to the release:

• Employees who tested positive were field workers and never had any contact with Scott’s Farm Market in Unicoi.

• With the support from the local and regional health departments, all team members were quarantined for the recommended amount of time, in accordance with CDC guidelines, and have since recovered.

• All field workers must wear gloves and masks and continue to receive daily clinical screenings and temperature checks before each shift.

• In addition, the farm, strawberry stands, and Scott's Farm Market are open and have continued sanitation measures in an effort to keep employees and customers safe.

Those safety measures include:

• All employees (market, stands and farm) wear masks and gloves.

• Hand sanitizing stations are throughout the market.

• Spaced, open outdoor seating.

• A plexiglass window at the ice cream counter.

• Limiting capacity inside the market.

• Sanitizing counters, doors and all surfaces regularly.

“We’ve been farming for more than six decades. ... We take pride in our produce, and we are taking every precaution to keep our customers safe and give them an environment where they feel comfortable,” said Scott’s Farms President Steve Scott. “We’ve had an outpouring of support from our community and we’re so thankful for that.”

The market offers more than just strawberries, preserves and ice cream. Early summer garden vegetables are now available including squash, zucchini, onions and cucumbers. According to the FDA website, there is no evidence of food, food containers, or food packaging being associated with the transmission of COVID-19.