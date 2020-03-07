KINGSPORT - James Nelson, 71, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4:00-5:45 pm in the funeral home chapel. The Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Rev. Ronnie Bledsoe officiating.

A Military Graveside Service will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265 on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm in Section A at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

