Omer “OJ” Jessie Dennison passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 with his wife Sue and daughter Jackie holding his hands.

Jesus came and led him home. He was 76 years old.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2 pm in Hamblen Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Stubblefield Funeral Home, Morristown, TN