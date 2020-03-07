KINGSPORT - Vernon Lynn Smith of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away peacefully in hospice on March 5, 2020 at the age of 87.

Born in Roanoke, Indiana, Vernon is preceded in death by his wife Rebecca Jean Smith; son Steven Smith; parents Rose and Paul Smith; and brother, Neil Smith. Vernon is survived by his son, Kevin Smith; brother, Nelson Smith; grandchildren, Benjamin and Zachary Smith; close friend and companion, Ruth Baker.

He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War, developed a career as a program analyst deploying early computer systems and in retirement enjoyed purchasing real estate and home improvement projects.

He was a master woodworker making various furniture and toys which are cherished in the homes of friends and family. A lifelong dog lover, Vernon would often be recognized while walking around his neighborhood with one of his many dogs. He also enjoyed long cross county driving trips to visit family and friends and share his many stories from the road.

Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service.

His family requests any memorial donations in his name may be made to Hospice Foundation of America in support of the caregivers and volunteers who compassionately support families at the end of life.

To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the Smith family.