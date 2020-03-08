WISE, VA - Shirley Skeen Moore, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 6, 2020 at her home.

She was born to Tate and Trula Nash Skeen. She graduated from Wise High School in 1947. She devoted most of her time, attention and love to her dogs and especially her best four-legged friend, Deeno. She was a member of Nash’s Chapel Baptist Church. She left here doing what she loved the most, caring for her dog.

Her memory will forever be cherished by two sons, Randy Moore of Wise, and Steven Moore and wife Rita of Johnson City, TN; four granddaughters, Briana Moore Pullano and husband Matt of Rocky Mount, NC, Natasha Kennedy of Wise, Amanda Darden and husband Gib of Conway, SC and Stephanie Moore-Meade and husband Chuck of Johnson City, TN; ten great-grandchildren, Aden and Berkeley Pullano, Graham, Grey and Greer Kennedy, Maggie Fisher and Gus Darden, and Rachel and Charley Meade; and a host of other relatives and friends. Graham, Grey, Greer, Aden and Berkeley will certainly miss their visits and good times with “Mamaw”. “For I consider that the sufferings of this present time are not worth comparing with the glory that is to be revealed to us” – Romans 8:18.

The family would like to thank all of those who gave of their time to help with Shirley’s care. A special thanks to her special caregiver, Gaynelle Dotson; and special cousins, Joetta and Don Dingus.

Services for Shirley Skeen Moore will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Big Stone Gap, VA. Entombment will follow. Family will receive friends from 2:00 P.M. till time of services at 3:00 P.M. at the Mausoleum in Big Stone Gap, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to PAWS of Southwest Virginia - P.O. Box 576, Coeburn, Virginia 24230. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Road SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.