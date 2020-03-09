BIG STONE GAP, VA - Ada L. Chandler Smith, 53, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Ada was a former CNA at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Big Stone Gap. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Ochia (Begley) Chandler; and a brother, Billy Ray Chandler.

She is survived by her daughter, Amber Nicole Riley (Shawn), Appalachia, Va.; son, Trey Smith (Jodi), Big Stone Gap; grandchildren, Morgan Breann Stewart, Lillian Grace Gibson, Shawn Riley and Camerann Riley; step grandchildren, Ian Skeens and Axton Skeens; sisters, Linda Quillen (Roy), Barbara Collier (Wayne), Elizabeth Bowman (Hurk), and twin sister, Ava Shuler (Jody), all of Big Stone Gap, Kim Russell (Clayton) and Karen Funderburg (Brian), Florence, Al.; brothers, Jerry Chandler (Pat) and Danny Chandler, both of Big Stone Gap; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Skye Waddle; and a special friend, Charlotte Paul of Minnesota.

The family will receive friends 5:00pm-7:00pm Tuesday at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave, W., Big Stone Gap.

The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Josh Tompkins officiating.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00am Wednesday at American Legion Cemetery. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 10:20am to go in procession to the cemetery.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

