Barbara Brooks Snavely & Henry Clinton Snavely

Barbara passed away on May 11, 2016 & Henry passed away on December 3, 2019. Their wishes were to be cremated and be buried together.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Maude Ellen Vermillion Brooks; brothers, Billy Gale Brooks and Paul Ray Brooks; and sisters, Mary Hunt and Louise Gilreath.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick Henry and Mary Avonia Watson Snavely; brother, Charlie Snavely; and sister, Mary Alice Griffin.

Surviving them are their children, Cathy (Robert) Noe, Susan (Jon) McGuire, and Jim Snavely; grandchildren, Joshua Noe, Nicholas Noe, JB McGuire, Lauren McGuire, and Brooke McGuire; great-grandchildren, Jon Bailey McGuire III and Tyson McGuire.

Barbara is also survived by her sister, Faye Lewis and Henry is survived by brothers, Jim (Peggy) Snavely and John (Rosemarie) Snavely; sisters, Catherine Browder, Nancy Ray, and twin sister, Ann Spears.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN.