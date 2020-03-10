KINGSPORT - Doris Harkleroad, 89, of Kingsport died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes. The funeral service will follow at 7:00p.m. with Pastor Phil Kestner and Rev. Bob Yates officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Snowden, Brent Snowden, Gary Donovan Coates, Cecil Ketron and Logan Coates.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Central Assembly Of God Church, 1801 McGhee Street, Kingsport TN, 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Doris Evelyn Harkleroad.