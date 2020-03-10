Joseph Maldon (J.M.) Barrett, also known affectionately as “Wimp” or “Wimpy”, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. He retired from Sullivan County Emergency Services where he worked as a supervisor until his health prevented him. J.M. was an avid fisherman, loved animals, and children. He enjoyed teaching others how to be independent. J.M. loved country and gospel music and spending time with family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Martha Barrett; three sisters; and one brother.

J.M. is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Imogene Barrett; daughter, Misti Clawson and husband David; sons, Joseph Barrett Jr. and wife Kimbra, and Jason Hill; stepson, Shannon Copas; and stepdaughter, Vicki Copas; six grandchildren, Jacey Barrett, Ethan Hall, Mason Hall, Riley Barrett-Kettinger, Daniel Barrett, and Caden Barrett; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Burial will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Walkers Fork Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Shannon Copas, David Clawson, Joe Barrett, Jojo Fink, Jacey Barrett, and Riley Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Hall, Mason Hall, Daniel Barrett, and Caden Barrett.

