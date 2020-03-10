KINGSPORT - Michael Smith, 48, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord, March 2, 2020 at his home.

Michael was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He was a 1990 Sullivan North graduate. He worked in the telecommunications and landscaping industries. Michael had a overflowing heart that showed during the time he spent with his family, reading his bible, and with the work he done helping the homeless.

He is preceded in death by his father, James "Guy" Smith; grandmother, Willa Dean Cunningham; and grandfather, Elmer "Ed" Cunningham.

He is survived by his mother, Lena "Marie" Carpenter; brother, Ed Smith; niece, Kelli Smith; great nephew, Jayden Quackenbush; great niece, Mia Smith; many special cousins, two of whom he considered more like sisters, Tammy Boling and Christy Starke; and many loving aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home on March, 11, 2020 from 5pm-7pm and the service is to follow. Graveside will be held at East Lawn Memorial Gardens on March 12, 2020 at 11am.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to be serving the family.