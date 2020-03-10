BIG STONE GAP, VA - Rebecca Sue Clark Fleenor, 71, entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior, Monday, March 9, 2020, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn.

Becky, as she was affectionately known, was a native of Appalachia, Va. She worked at the former Miss Virginia Sewing Factory, Lonesome Pine Hospital for 40 years, serving in various capacities, and in her later years, she worked in the cafeteria at Union High School. She was a member of First Christian Church, Appalachia and Andover Community Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred M. Clark, Sr. and Madeline (Blair) Clark; an infant sister, Delores Ann Clark; sister, Mary Elizabeth Fannon; and a brother, Daniel Bruce Clark.

Surviving are her daughters, Cindy Thompson (Derrick), Big Stone Gap and Sabra Danielle Clark, Radford, Va.; her son, Michael Joshua Fleenor (Shannon), Appalachia, Va.; grandchildren, Evan Clark, Malic Thompson, Tristan Clark, Quincy Thompson, Sydney Madison Clark, Preston Clark, and Daryan Thompson; great grandchildren, Kiah Thompson and Kehlani Clark; brothers, Fred M. Clark, Jr. (Polly) and Paul E. Clark, Big Stone Gap; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 2:00pm Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave., W., Big Stone Gap. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm with Pastor Tony Nunley and Pastor Garrett Lee officiating.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, visit www.gilliamfuneralhome.com.

