KINGSPORT - Barbara “Virginia” Carter, 89, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Jack and Laura Kendrick Campbell. Virginia was a charter member of Sunnyside Baptist Church, in Kingsport, Tn. She was retired from having worked for various doctors in Kingsport.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Hurley Carter; her granddaughter, Courtney Carter; brother Roy Campbell and wife Janelle; sister, Phyllis Elam; brothers-in-law, Gene Hilton and George Gibbons.

Surviving are her daughter, Pam Arnold and husband Kent; son, Richard Carter and wife Kathy; granddaughters, Meghan McCauley and husband Marshall, Mycah Smith and husband Derek, Morghan Arnold, Cassie Moore and husband Mark; great- grandchildren Gaven and Shailyn Smith; sisters, Jolene Hilton, Roma Gibbons and Connie Leonard and husband Leland; brother, Jack Campbell and wife Freeta; special niece and caregiver, Cindy Holt and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Carter Trent Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow at 2 pm. in the funeral home chapel with Derek Smith officiating. Derek will also provide the music.

A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or Ronald McDonald House.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the Carter family.