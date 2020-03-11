James D. Sapp passed away suddenly on March 9, 2020. He was 54 years old.

Jimmy didn’t know a stranger and he would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He loved the outdoors: hunting mushrooms, hiking, fishing or just about anything outdoors. He will be missed!

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rowena Fisher; father and stepmother, Howell and Grace Sapp; grandparents Archie and Alpha Vermillion, Palmer and Willa Mae Sapp.

He is survived by his son, Chris Sapp; daughter, Virginia and husband James Cross; grandchildren, Quentin Cross, Courtney Cross and Braelynn Sapp; sisters, Barbara Sapp, Anna (Michael) Edwards, Janet (Michael) Davidson, Mary Sapp; several nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations towards funeral expenses can be made to the family.

The family will receive visitors at Anna Edwards or Mary Sapp’s on Thursday and Friday afternoon.

A celebration of life will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers on Saturday, March 14th from 1:00pm to 2:00pm and a service at 2:00pm.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Sapp family.