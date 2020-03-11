Kyle W. Pope age 75, born August 29, 1944 in Bristol, TN. passed away Sunday, March 8,2020, at Cornerstone Village of Johnson City of a lengthy illness.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Gail Douglas Pope of the home and his son Kyle W. Pope II of Mt. Carmel, TN. He also had two sisters surviving Shirley Roller and Brenda Rosenbalm.

Kyle was owner of Efficient Janitorial Maintenance Service for 26 years (1986-2013). He retired from ITT North Electric. Kyle was a member of New Grace Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Haynes officiating. A graveside service will follow the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kyle W. Pope to New Grace Baptist Church 3055 West State Street Bristol, TN. 37620.

East Tennessee Funeral Home & Cemetery is honored to serve the family of Kyle W. Pope.