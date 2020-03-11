SURGOINSVILLE - Mary Hickman, age 81, of Surgoinsville, passed peacefully at home on Monday, March 9th. She was a homemaker, 1956 graduate of Rogersville High School, and attended Lone Oak Missionary Baptist Church.

Services will be conducted by her grandson Caleb Hickman and brother-in-law Arry Hickman. Singing to be by her daughter Betsy; grandchildren, Caleb and Ashton; eldest grandchild, Lacie; and also a recording of herself with her two sisters Martha and Opal, recorded many years ago. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Bro. Caleb Hickman, Bro. Arry Hickman, and Bro. Johnny Seymore officiating. The Graveside Service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 pm at Bethel Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.