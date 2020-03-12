WISE, VA - Barbara Smith, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA with her loving family by her side.

She was a member of the Holiness Church of God in Jesus Name for many years and worked as a nurse for Heritage Hall Nursing Home. Barbara “JoAnn” was a resident of Roda, VA for many years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin T. and Bessie Pitts Yardley; her husband, Charles R. Smith and daughter Sherry Davidson. She is survived by her children; Donald Smith, Knoxville, TN, Buffy Stacy, Appalachia, VA, Charlee Johnson (Richard), and Robin Rhea Smith (Becky), Wise, VA. Also surviving her are several grandchildren, and several great grandchildren, along with a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Friday, March 13, 2020, at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Avenue, Big Stone Gap, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7:00pm with Eddie Clifton officiating. Graveside services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens, Powell Valley Rd., Big Stone Gap, VA at 1:00pm. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home at 12:20pm to leave in procession to the cemetery.

