KINGSPORT - Jack D. Smith, 84, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence. He was born September 30, 1935, in Scott County, VA to the late C.B. and Ruby Smith.

Jack was a loving and faithful husband and father. He was a hard-working man who enjoyed caring and providing for his neighbors.

Jack enjoyed nature, gardening and tending to his orchard. He was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.

Mr. Smith retired from the Kingsport Press following forty years of service and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army.

Three weeks ago, Jack made the best decision of his life by accepting Jesus Christ as his Savior.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Grace Smith Miller (Gary); brother, Bill Smith (Mary); nieces, Jennifer Miller (Luke) and Kim Bradley (Jon); great-niece, Lilly Miller.

The family will receive friends Friday, March 20, 2020, from 3:00-4:45 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 5:00 pm with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

A private family Graveside Service will be conducted Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Smith family farm in Fairview, VA. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Chaplain Tom Edwards for their compassionate care of Jack.

