Jamie Mildred Qualls Bowen, 92, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 11, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Paul Wright and Pastor Billy Tignor officiating. Special music will be provided by Linda Brandon, Gaynell Smith and Pat Galloway.

Burial will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN. The family will meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.

Pallbearers will be Greg Bowen, Josh Cregger, Chase Hamly, Nathan Bowen, Cody Bowen, Aiden Rice, Bo Stewart, and Hunter Hulse. Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Cregger, Jr., Dawson Palumbo, Rowan Palumbo, and Nixon Palumbo.

Those who wish to honor Jamie’s memory are encouraged to give to The Gideons International to further spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ around the world or to give to the church of charity of their choice for the same purpose. The Gideon’s International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC, 20090-7251.

