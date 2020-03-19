Kim Roberts

A graduate of Central High School, she had lived in Kingsport most of her life. She went on to pursue her education at Tennessee Tech by receiving a B.S. in business. She later received a B.S. in occupation therapy from the University of Eastern Kentucky. Kim had lived and worked in Kingsport for the rest of her life. She is now with her heavenly father with no more struggles for breathing.

She was preceded in death by her father, James P. Roberts Jr. and stepmother, Claudia Roberts, also her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kim is survived by her mother, Wilma Palmer and stepfather, Eddie; very special aunt, Diana Roberts; uncle, Erritte Osborne and wife, Joyce; aunt, Linda Kitzmiller and husband, Denver; uncle, Dwight Roberts and wife, Phyllis; aunt, Paulette Everroad and husband, Steve; uncle, David Roberts; special cousins, Stephanie Chase and Mark Osborne, and several other cousins; furbaby, Sophie; and very special friend, Debbie Arnold.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Dr. Greg Burton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, to honor Kim’s life, please donate to your local animal shelter.