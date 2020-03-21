CORNELIUS, NC/GREECE, NY - Charles (Sandy) McLellan of Cornelius, NC / Greece, NY, surrounded by family, was called home by his Lord and Savior on March 18, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy Young McLellan; five children, Charles McLellan Jr (Karen), James McLellan (Victoria), Sonia Takatch, John McLellan, Tracy Rubrecht (Craig); twelve grandchildren; one great-grandson; brother, Robert McLellan; and nephew, Judge John McLellan, III.

Sandy retired from Eastman Kodak company as a Senior Systems Analyst, and continued working at and retired from IBM as a manager. He was past president of Spencerport Rotary Club, served District 7120 as Assistant Governor, a volunteer fireman for 15 years, served on the Spencerport School Board, was a member of the Spencerport Sports Booster Club, and was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan.

A graveside ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. in Minneapolis, NC on March 28, 2020. A memorial service to celebrate and honor his life will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church in Rochester, NY this summer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spencerport Rotary Club, P.O. Box 142, Spencerport, NY, 14559.