KINGSPORT - Barbara Jean Weatherly, 79, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning, March 29, 2020, following a short illness from diabetes.

Barbara was born in Pressmen’s Home, TN, and had lived in Kingsport since early childhood. She was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church of Morrison City. Barbara Jean was a beloved wife, mother, sister and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ray Weatherly; parents, Ollie and Nora Lawson; and sister, Kathleen.

Barbara is survived by her son, Anthony Weatherly and wife, Libby; 2 sisters, Betty Sue Greene of Mooresburg, TN, and Brenda Riner and husband, Ted of Church Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the circumstances surrounding COVID-19, and in consideration of the health of the family and that of the public, a private graveside will be held at Old Kingsport Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A public memorial in celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Barbara Jean Weatherly.