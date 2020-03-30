CHURCH HILL - Charles A. “Heavy” Hicks, 89, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Charles was a resident of Hawkins County and attended Belmont Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Army. He retired from Wards Feed Mill and was a devoted caregiver to his loving wife Ella Mae.

He is preceded in death by wife, Ella Mae Weems Hicks; parents, Joseph and Ella Bowers Hicks; 4 siblings, and 1 infant son.

Charles is survived by his granddaughters, Nakisha Graham and Chenoa Pruitt (Mark); son, Ricky Hicks; daughter, Angela Graham; step-daughters, Freda Robinette (Grover) and Tammy Tankersley (Jeff); step son, David Smith (Penny); 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Phyllis Jean and Eileen; brother, Kenny; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor James Adams officiating. Please keep in mind, access may be limited due to COVID-19. If you would like to watch the graveside service, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on his obituary. The service will be uploaded by Friday, April 3.

Pallbearers will be Mark Pruitt, Jason Robinette, Grover Robinette, Jeff Tankersley, Anthony Pullen, and Brian Ferrell. Honorary Pallbearers will be Rome Pruitt and Gavin Delp.

