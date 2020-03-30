Denny was born in Scott County, VA on June 12, 1940 and was the son of the late Leonard P. and Bessie L. (Hensley) Peters.

He was a retiree of Norfolk Southern.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Martha Peters; sons, Edward and Ronnie Barnette; daughter, Patricia Hicks; grandchildren, Tammy Hicks and Little Bill Hicks; sisters, Louella Peters, Betty Peters, and Kathleen Peters; and brothers, Carlos Leon Peters and Charles Peters preceded him in death.

Surviving is his sister, Phyllis Pierson; brothers, Mack Peters and Delmar Peters; grandchildren, Josh Hicks, Ronnie Barnette, Jr. and Scottie Barnette; great grandchildren, Jeremiah Harper, Zachary Darnell, Joshua Hicks, Jr., Jackson Barnette, and Tyler Hicks; special niece, Regina Maricle; along with several other nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. for the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Peters family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Denny Alan Peters.