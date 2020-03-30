Margaret S. Davis

KINGSPORT - Margaret Davis, 80, entered into the loving arms of Jesus during the evening hours of Sunday (March 29, 2020) at her home surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.

Margaret was born in Newport, TN on April 28, 1939 to the late Burley Ben & Pauline (Gregg) Davis.

Margaret retired from Eastman Chemical after 30 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Margaret was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband of 45 years, Robert H, Davis, Jr.; two daughters, Susan Dishner & husband Billy and Sandra Kerney & husband Stephen; brother, Ralph Smith & wife Ann; sisters-in-law, Margaret Davis and Patsy Manis; four granddaughters, Ashley McKamey & husband Ben, Rachael Kerney & husband Johnny Kindle, Katie Moles & husband Holden; and Sara Woods & husband David; six great-grandchildren, Collin McKamey, Keller McKamey, Reese Kerney-Kindle, Devin Kindle, Jakob Carver-Woods, and Joshua Carver-Woods; special friends, Jerry & Joyce Faust; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the Davis family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.

East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Davis family.