Ruth Ella Tranbarger Greer went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private family Graveside Service will be conducted in the Chapel Mausoleum at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Rev. Bob Ruth will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, Ruth would want you to make a memorial contribution to your church or to the charity of your choice.

