CHURCH HILL - Shelby Jean Burchett, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her residence.

Shelby was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and was of the Apostolic faith. She was a special loving mother and Nanny that will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Derl Burchett; parents, Clyde and Onie Crawford Dykes; brothers, Larry and Robert Dykes.

She is survived by her sons, Michael Burchett (Christina) and Greg Burchett (Rhenda); daughter, Tammy Bombailey (Dennis); grandchildren, Brandi Williams (Joey), Logan Burchett, Sydney Burchett, Jordan Bombailey, Brooke Bombailey, Nicholas Bombailey; great grandchildren, Jarran Armstrong, Carson Williams, and Claymon Williams; sister, Sue Marshall; brother, Darrell Dykes; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Mt. Mitchell Cemetery with Rev. Freddie Redman, Jr. officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.

Please keep in mind, access may be limited due to COVID-19.

Pallbearers will be Greg, Mike, Jordan, Nicholas, Jarran, Carson, Claymon, and Joey.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com. If you are unable to attend and would like for us to sign the book for you and would like for us to mail you memorial folders, please call us at 423-357-4113.

Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Burchett family.