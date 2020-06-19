Jean Burton Fugate

She was raised in Appomattox, Va and moved to Lee County, Va as a teenager. She lived at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va, for the last year; however, her home town of over 60 years was Jonesville, Va.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Perry Moore Burton and Julia Gibbings Burton; her brother, Jim Burton; and her husband of 54 years, Judge William C. Fugate.

Survivors include her daughter, Elisabeth “Liz” Fugate, of Johnson City, TN; her daughter, Alice Fugate Legard and husband, Tony, of Bristol, Va; and her son, Charlie Fugate, and wife, Lisa, of Abingdon, Va. Grandchildren: Jacqui Legard Kuecker and husband, Will; Julia Legard; Will Fugate and wife, Chelsea; Nathan Fugate; and Nick Fugate. Also surviving are her sister, Ann Keck, of Roanoke, Va; and brother, Richard Burton, of Cary, NC.

Jean was a graduate of Lincoln Memorial University and the Medical College of Virginia. She and Bill began dating while she was a student at MCV and he was attending T.C. Williams School of Law. They married in 1957 and then returned to Lee County, Va. They raised three children together and were very involved in their community.

Jean and Bill enjoyed spending time at Norris Lake and at Pawleys Island, SC over the years, as well as traveling to different parts of the country and world. Her children are eternally grateful for the many experiences and education their parents provided them.

Jean will be missed by all who knew her. She was a true joy to be with and had a special wit and sense of humor that just made it easy to be with her. She was a devoted wife and mother who was selfless, always putting her family before herself.

Special thank you’s to long-time caregivers in the home Deb Barber and Rosemary Scott during her last years living in Jonesville. Also a very special thank you to the amazing staff at Oakmont at Gordon Park in Bristol, Va who provided excellent care and a loving environment, especially during this trying time of COVID-19.

The family is planning a private graveside service with Layne Pennington officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Jonesville First United Methodist Church, 100 Church St, Jonesville, VA 24263. Coffey Funeral Home of Harrogate, TN, is serving the family.