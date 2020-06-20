MOUNT CARMEL - Imogene Light, age 78, of Mount Carmel, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center following a period of declining health.

Born in Kingsport on April 14, 1942, daughter of the late Charlie and Bea Wagner Light, she resided in this area her entire life. Imogene graduated from Church Hill High School.

She will be remembered as a loving and devoted sister and friend who loved to make necklaces and be with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Light.

Imogene is survived by her sister, Shirley Light of Mount Carmel, Tennessee; niece, Rhonda Ann Light Potter and nephew, Timothy J. Potter.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pastor Wayne Baker will officiate.

Hamlett-Dobson, Kingsport is serving the family of Imogene Light.