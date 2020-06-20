On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Mary Ann Birchfield Grogg, loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 85 at Wexford House after a lengthy illness.

Mary Ann was born on June 28, 1934, to the late Charles and Sally Burns Birchfield, in Bryson City, N C. She was one of fifteen children and the last to pass away.

Mary Ann was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses prior to her declining health.

She worked as a cook in several restaurants in the Kingsport area. Mary Ann was a wonderful cook with specialties of pineapple upside down cakes, fried green tomatoes and biscuits and gravy. She enjoyed dancing, playing cards and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Samuel Patterson; fourteen sisters and brothers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Martha Patterson Hughes and husband, Tom, Harold Patterson and wife, Darlene, Tommy Owens and wife, Lesia and Deborah Dean; granddaughters, Sarah Owens and fiancé, Ben Blevins and Leslie Fuller and husband, James; several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2049 Stonebrook Pl, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff of Wexford House and nurses and staff of Amedisys Hospice.

The care of Mary Ann Birchfield Grogg and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.