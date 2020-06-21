KINGSPORT - Lowell “Butch” Culbertson, 73 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

In celebration of Butch’s life, the family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Monday, June 22, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. During this time, if anyone would like to share a story about Butch’s life, please feel free to do so. Casual dress is fine.

A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm Tuesday at Mountain Home National Cemetery with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 conducting the rites. The Color Guard will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

