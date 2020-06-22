KINGSPORT - Delores G. Easley, 88, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Brookdale, Rock Springs.

Mrs. Easley was born in Kingsport on November 11, 1931 to the late Lesley Herman and Francis Juanita Alley Horton. She grew up in the Westview community and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Mrs. Easley retired as a registered nurse after 34 years of service at the VA Medical Center, Mountain Home. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Easley was a faithful member of Depew Chapel UMC.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Easley was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Edmund Easley.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Kirk Easley and wife Leesa; and grandson, Kyle Nelson Easley, of Stone Mountain, GA.

A Committal Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Easley’s honor to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Northeast Tennessee by visiting www.netfoodbank.org

