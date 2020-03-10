McKinley to run for Tennessee House

KINGSPORT — Republican Todd McKinley has announced his campaign for Tennessee House District 1.

The seat is currently occupied by Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport.

McKinley is a lifetime resident of Kingsport and a U.S. Army retiree, an Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran and served 6½ years at the White House Communications Agency. Since his retirement from the Army, he has served as the 1st District commander for the American Legion Department of Tennessee.

McKinley is a graduate of the American Military University and Duquesne University and holds a certificate from Harvard and Cornell in executive leadership.

“Our best days aren’t behind us,” he said. “The ‘shining city on a hill’ is still within sight, if we only lift our heads.”

For more information, visit McKinley’s website at www.todd4house.com or contact Todd@todd4house.com.

State primary elections will be held on Aug. 6.