Sullivan East’s Hale no-hits Unicoi County in opener

BLUFF CITY — Luke Hale started his season in impressive style by hurling a no-hitter for Sullivan East in a 4-0 Three Rivers Conference baseball win over Unicoi County on Monday.

Hale victimized the Blue Devils with nine strikeouts. He got the only run he needed in the first inning, and the Patriots tacked on three runs in the fifth.

Seth Chafin and Perry Casaday each went 2-for-2. Dylan Bartley tripled and drove in two runs.

SULLIVAN CENTRAL 4, JOHNSON COUNTY 0 (See Cheryl Gray’s 📸📸)

BLOUNTVILLE — Trey Sells hurled a complete-game shutout in Sullivan Central’s season-opening win, accumulating 11 strikeouts against two walks and two hits allowed.

Nathaniel Mullins went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a pair of RBIs and Sells and Logan Bowers drove in a run each in the Three Rivers win.

Ethan Icenhour went 2-for-2 with a walk for the Longhorns.

DAVID CROCKETT 13-15, VOLUNTEER 2-2

CHURCH HILL — Pioneers pitchers Cody Wheeley and Garrison Richardson dominated in the opener and Cade Larkins’ bat carried the day in David Crockett’s Game 2 win.

Wheeley gave up three hits and two runs over four innings before Richardson pitched a tidy fifth in Game 1. Larkins went 3-for-4 with a homer and a triple and drove in five runs and Gavin Cloutier went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Pioneers in the nightcap.

The Falcons managed just three hits in each game. Brody Cloud was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Peyton Derrick went 1-for-2 with a walk in opener. Rylan Greene had a hit, walk and an RBI in Game 1 and Tucker Bellamy had a hit and scored once in Game 2.

SULLIVAN NORTH 14, COSBY 0

KINGSPORT — Braydon Wilhoit and Chandler Raleigh combined for 10 strikeouts in the shutout of the Eagles.

The Golden Raiders’ hits were distributed among nine players.

SOFTBALL

SULLIVAN SOUTH 5, DOBYNS-BENNETT 4

KINGSPORT — The Lady Rebels scored three times in the bottom of the sixth inning to tie the game at 4, then won in the seventh on a McKenzie Wallen RBI single.

Wallen finished 3-for-4, accounting for half of her team’s hits. Emma Jones was 2-for-3 with a triple and Suzie Chatman closed with three innings of relief for the win. Chatman surrendered one run.

Leadoff batter Emma Allgood went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead D-B’s 10- hit attack. Evee Battisto was 2-for-2 and Kierstyn Judd doubled in a 2-for-4 effort.

Kassidy Miller yielded one unearned and collected five strikeouts over four innings.

SULLIVAN CENTRAL 8, UNIVERSITY HIGH 6

JOHNSON CITY — The Lady Bucs erased a 6-1 deficit with five fifth-inning runs, but the Lady Cougars answered with two in the top of the sixth to take the nonconference win.

Katherine Horne led the Lady Cougars with a 2-for-4 game. Horne, Jasmine Sheffield, Sydney Snapp and Courtney Willis each scored twice.

Cyndia Dobbins topped University High with a 2-for-4 showing at the plate, also scoring twice.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OAK RIDGE 84, SCIENCE HILL 66

JOHNSON CITY — Jonathan Milloway and Jeremy Miller combined for 37 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to the Class AAA sectional win at The New Gym.

Milloway finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds, 11 on the defensive end. Miller had 20 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Johnson added four steals for Oak Ridge (27-5).

Griffin Ballard was the best player on the court for the Hilltoppers (32-4). He knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 20 points and three assists.

Jordan McLoyd came on strong late and totaled 18 points and six rebounds. Amare Redd finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four steals in the season-ending loss.

HAMPTON 67, HARRIMAN 28

HAMPTON — The Bulldogs used fierce defense do dominate the Devils in the Class A sectionals and advance to the state tournament next week in Murfreesboro.

Morgan Lyons and Jordan Bentley were the catalysts for Hampton, scoring 16 and 15 points. Caleb Oaks contributed 14 points for the Bulldogs, who opened the game on a 15-0 run.

ONEIDA 78, UNIVERSITY HIGH 68

ONEIDA — Nate Bowling totaled 33 points and the Indians denied the Bucs a second straight trip to the TSSAA Class A tournament.

Boiling’s big game offset a 29-point performance by University High’s Kaleb Meredith in the sectional matchup.

Mason Broome came through with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Bucs (21-12) and Matthew Carter added 15 points.

Oneida (28-7) also got 24 points and nine boards from Kolby Morgan and 11 points and 11 rebounds from Dalton Yancey.